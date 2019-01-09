Legal & General Group Plc Sells 3,153 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.34% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $8,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEB. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at about $280,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at about $305,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at about $395,000.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Cydney Donnell bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,812.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 28th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEB. Zacks Investment Research cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Sunday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 64 hotels, totaling approximately 15,400 guest rooms, located in 11 states and the District of Columbia, in the following markets: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; Minneapolis, Minnesota; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

