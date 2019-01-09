Lennar (LEN) Trading 7.9% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)’s share price was up 7.9% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $47.18 and last traded at $46.29. Approximately 13,885,717 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 6,501,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.89.

The construction company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEN shares. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $65.00 price objective on Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wedbush raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays set a $63.00 price objective on Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $63.00 price objective on Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

In other news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $800,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,845,690.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 610,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,070,000 after buying an additional 225,484 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 3,913.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 11,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 10,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. The company operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily segments. Its homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

