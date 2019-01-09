Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 776.3% in the 3rd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Community Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 827.3% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,139,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,695. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.49 and a one year high of $178.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th were paid a $0.5061 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

