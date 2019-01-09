Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $452,000 Stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)

Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 83,814.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,867 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Calavo Growers by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,306,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,781,000 after acquiring an additional 231,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Calavo Growers news, Director Marc Laurence Brown sold 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $32,838.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,978.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CVGW traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $78.23. 29,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,960. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.87. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.52 and a 12 month high of $108.00.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.82 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Calavo Growers’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on CVGW. BidaskClub downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Stephens assumed coverage on Calavo Growers in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $94.00 target price on Calavo Growers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and RFG. The Fresh products segment distributes avocados and other fresh produce products; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, and Peru, as well as various other commodities, including tomatoes and papayas.

