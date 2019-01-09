LG Display Co Ltd. (LPL) Receives $15.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LG Display Co Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LG Display from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on LG Display in a report on Thursday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CLSA downgraded LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,992 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LG Display by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LG Display in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LPL opened at $8.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.79. LG Display has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $15.88.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices.

