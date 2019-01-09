LGI Homes (LGIH) Trading 14.5% Higher

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)’s share price traded up 14.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $56.27 and last traded at $55.99. 994,682 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 543,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.92.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, JMP Securities set a $60.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.70.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 13.89.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $380.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. LGI Homes’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ryan Edone acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.12 per share, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $986,139.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 1.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 47,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 21.7% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 95,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,511,000 after buying an additional 16,940 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $731,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the third quarter worth approximately $4,865,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 22.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,801,000 after buying an additional 41,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “LGI Homes (LGIH) Trading 14.5% Higher” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/lgi-homes-lgih-trading-14-5-higher.html.

LGI Homes Company Profile (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and townhomes, as well as move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

Recommended Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.