Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT)’s share price rose 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.96 and last traded at $13.78. Approximately 895,853 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 678,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.07.

LBRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $558.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.03 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 6.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,769,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,479 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 1,066.7% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,074,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,170,000 after buying an additional 982,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 144.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,769,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,748,000 after buying an additional 1,638,479 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 105.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 41,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 213.8% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter.

About Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It provides its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

