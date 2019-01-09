LiteDoge Trading Up 20.5% Over Last Week (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One LiteDoge coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. LiteDoge has a market cap of $613,619.00 and $392.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LiteDoge has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00021046 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000518 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18,117.14 or 4.48719712 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00099997 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00001044 BTC.

LiteDoge Coin Profile

LDOGE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 15,159,533,063 coins. The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech. The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

