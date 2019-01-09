Littelfuse (LFUS) Stock Rating Upgraded by CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $215.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LFUS. Oppenheimer raised shares of Littelfuse from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Littelfuse from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Littelfuse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $233.75.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $172.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.99. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $155.15 and a 1 year high of $238.10.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $439.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.62 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Littelfuse will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Littelfuse by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,167,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,914,000 after acquiring an additional 51,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,914,000 after purchasing an additional 51,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Littelfuse by 83.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,035,000 after purchasing an additional 41,566 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 2.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,307,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,757,000 after purchasing an additional 33,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Littelfuse by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells circuit protection products worldwide. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, and gas discharge tubes; and semiconductor and power semiconductor products, such as discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, silicon carbide, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, and silicon carbide diodes, as well as insulated gate bipolar transistors.

