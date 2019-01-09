Livepeer Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00 (LPT)

Livepeer (CURRENCY:LPT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 9th. Livepeer has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $5,979.00 worth of Livepeer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Livepeer has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. One Livepeer token can now be bought for $2.83 or 0.00070042 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex and Radar Relay.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $494.64 or 0.12236942 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000178 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00027716 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00001265 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

Livepeer Profile

LPT is a token. It launched on November 8th, 2018. Livepeer’s total supply is 11,198,133 tokens. The Reddit community for Livepeer is /r/livepeer and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Livepeer’s official Twitter account is @LivepeerOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Livepeer is livepeer.org. Livepeer’s official message board is medium.com/livepeer-blog.

Buying and Selling Livepeer

Livepeer can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Livepeer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Livepeer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Livepeer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

