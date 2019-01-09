Loews (L) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Loews (NYSE:L) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Loews have lost in a year, narrower than the industry’s decline. Loews Hotels is on a growth track as most properties continue to post solid operational results. CNA Financial remains focused to deliver stellar results riding on its core competency. The Boardwalk unit is poised to capitalize on the rising exports of natural gas and pipeline exports to Mexico as well as high industrial demand for natural gas and liquids. A sturdy balance sheet drives regular buybacks, boosting the bottom line. However, soft ultra-deepwater and deepwater markets continue to weigh on Diamond Offshore results. With new drilling rigs contracted through 2019 and demand for oil rising, Loews is optimistic about its medium and long-term progress.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Loews in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. CIBC restated an average rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Loews in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.45.

Shares of NYSE L traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.16. The company had a trading volume of 452,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,588. Loews has a one year low of $42.06 and a one year high of $53.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.10). Loews had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Loews will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.74%.

In other Loews news, insider Andrew H. Tisch sold 22,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $1,033,511.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 2,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total value of $109,182.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,796 shares of company stock worth $1,174,885 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in Loews by 385.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Loews by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

