Logitech International SA (LOGI) Stake Raised by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,110,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,294 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $183,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 270.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,281,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,546,000 after buying an additional 935,805 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the second quarter worth $21,441,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 87.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,860,000 after buying an additional 342,965 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth $8,225,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the third quarter worth $6,123,000. Institutional investors own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LOGI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Monday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LOGI opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.98. Logitech International SA has a 12-month low of $29.06 and a 12-month high of $49.96.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $691.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.41 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 25.43%. On average, analysts predict that Logitech International SA will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

