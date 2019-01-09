LONZA GRP AG/ADR (LZAGY) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

LONZA GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for LONZA GRP AG/ADR in a report released on Friday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.37 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.39.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LZAGY. Zacks Investment Research cut LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut LONZA GRP AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th.

OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $27.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. LONZA GRP AG/ADR has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

About LONZA GRP AG/ADR

Lonza Group Ltd supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotech, and specialty ingredients markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pharma&Biotech and Specialty Ingredients. It offers products and services from the custom development and manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients to dosage forms for the pharma and consumer health, and nutrition industries, as well as develops cell and gene therapies.

