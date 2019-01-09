Loopring (LRC) Price Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Loopring has a market cap of $35.46 million and $941,012.00 worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring token can currently be bought for $0.0449 or 0.00001109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Upbit and OKEx. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00009350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003120 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00025119 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.02193636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00161915 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00228951 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00024776 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000119 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024892 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring was first traded on August 6th, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,374,955,752 tokens and its circulating supply is 788,984,491 tokens. Loopring’s official message board is medium.com/@loopring. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg.

Loopring Token Trading

Loopring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, HitBTC, IDAX, DragonEX, Bithumb, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit, YoBit, Ethfinex, Tokenomy, IDEX, AirSwap, Gate.io, OTCBTC and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

