Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Position Cut by Packer & Co Ltd

Packer & Co Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 415,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 4.7% of Packer & Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Packer & Co Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Lowe’s Companies worth $38,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $746,818,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,879,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,512,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,536 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 28.4% in the third quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,081,562 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $468,645,000 after acquiring an additional 901,607 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 50.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $303,333,000 after acquiring an additional 880,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $90,375,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW opened at $97.63 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.16 and a 12-month high of $117.70. The firm has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 72.47% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

LOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.92.

In other news, Director Brian C. Rogers acquired 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $880,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

