Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stake Lessened by Woodstock Corp

Woodstock Corp lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,575 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Packer & Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,385,000 after acquiring an additional 754,200 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 206,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,026,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 2,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 366,592 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,858,000 after buying an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 39,022 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,604,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director Brian C. Rogers purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $880,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $880,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $97.63 on Wednesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.16 and a twelve month high of $117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 72.47%. The company had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $125.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.92.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

