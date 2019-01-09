Lowe’s Companies (LOW) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on LOW. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, September 17th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.92.

NYSE:LOW opened at $97.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.00. Lowe’s Companies has a one year low of $81.16 and a one year high of $117.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 72.47% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $17.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian C. Rogers bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $880,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $746,818,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,908,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,879,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,512,233,000 after buying an additional 1,616,536 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,814 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $303,333,000 after buying an additional 880,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,375,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. The company provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, and kitchens, as well as outdoor power equipment.

