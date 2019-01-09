Loxo Oncology (LOXO) Stock Rating Lowered by Ifs Securities

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Ifs Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Loxo Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Loxo Oncology from $221.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Citigroup lowered Loxo Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Loxo Oncology in a research report on Monday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Loxo Oncology in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.46.

Get Loxo Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ LOXO opened at $232.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -43.75 and a beta of 1.93. Loxo Oncology has a one year low of $83.70 and a one year high of $233.76.

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $42.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. Loxo Oncology had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 43.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($2.45) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Loxo Oncology will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Loxo Oncology news, Director Avi Z. Naider bought 725 shares of Loxo Oncology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $138.92 per share, for a total transaction of $100,717.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 126,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,621,029.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Burstein sold 2,500 shares of Loxo Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.68, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,061,875. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOXO. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Loxo Oncology by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Loxo Oncology by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Loxo Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loxo Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Loxo Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

About Loxo Oncology

Loxo Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for patients with genetically defined cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate comprises larotrectinib, an oral selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK), which is in adult Phase 1 trial, a pediatric Phase 1/2 trial, and an adult/adolescent Phase 2 trial for the treatment of patients with tumor types, such as lung, head and neck, melanoma, colorectal, sarcoma, and breast cancer.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Loxo Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loxo Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.