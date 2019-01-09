LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Entegris Inc (ENTG)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 341.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 25,557 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Interstate Bank grew its position in shares of Entegris by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $27.97 on Wednesday. Entegris Inc has a one year low of $23.39 and a one year high of $39.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Entegris had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The business had revenue of $398.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.79 million. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 1st. BidaskClub lowered Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Entegris from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.55.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

