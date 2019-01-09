Macquarie Analysts Give 1&1 Drillisch (DRI) a €45.00 Price Target

1&1 Drillisch (ETR:DRI) has been given a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective by equities researchers at Macquarie in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.12% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DRI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Barclays set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of 1&1 Drillisch and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €59.50 ($69.19).

ETR:DRI traded down €3.12 ($3.63) on Wednesday, reaching €43.22 ($50.26). 293,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,501. 1&1 Drillisch has a 12 month low of €5.25 ($6.10) and a 12 month high of €72.65 ($84.48).

1&1 Drillisch AG operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of DSL, mobile voice, and data services. It markets postpaid and prepaid products in the networks of Telefónica and Vodafone, as well as landline and DSL products, including the related applications, such as home networking, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

