Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes $1.26 Million Position in Inspire Medical Systems (INSP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Inspire Medical Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $199,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $229,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $314,000.

In other news, VP Randy Ban sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $403,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $48,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,300 shares of company stock worth $1,694,130.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.63.

Inspire Medical Systems stock opened at $46.29 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $57.87.

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.42) earnings per share.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

