Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $158,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the third quarter valued at about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Paychex stock opened at $66.35 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.36 and a fifty-two week high of $76.02. The stock has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.99% and a return on equity of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $858.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Doody acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $66.50 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,493.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

