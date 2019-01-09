Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $133.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $313.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.22.

Shares of NASDAQ MDGL opened at $118.08 on Wednesday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $91.56 and a 1-year high of $325.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -46.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fred B. Craves acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.69 per share, for a total transaction of $249,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul A. Friedman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.00 per share, for a total transaction of $496,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDGL. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 5,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,320 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

