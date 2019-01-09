Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Magic Software Enterprises, a member of the Formula Group, develops, markets and supports software development and deployment technology that enables enterprises to accelerate the process of building and deploying applications that can be rapidly customized and integrated with existing systems. Magic technology, applications and professional services are available through a global network of subsidiaries, distributors and Magic solutions partners. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Magic Software Enterprises alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Magic Software Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. HC Wainwright set a $10.00 price objective on Magic Software Enterprises and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.75.

Magic Software Enterprises stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.41 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 0.75. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $72.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.35 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 6.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGIC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 54.4% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 60,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 21,479 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 0.9% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,292,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 90.9% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,512,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.73% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magic Software Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magic Software Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.