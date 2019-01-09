Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) Now Covered by Susquehanna Bancshares

Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “positive” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MGY. Citigroup started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Johnson Rice started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

NYSE:MGY traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.56. The stock had a trading volume of 125,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,300. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Yang bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.17 per share, with a total value of $223,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Capital Management bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,530,000. Advent Capital Management DE bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,503,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,707,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,548,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,274,000. 47.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It has operations in South Texas in the core of the Eagle Ford. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

