Man Group plc Has $2.54 Million Position in Workday Inc (WDAY)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 40.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,416 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,598,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Workday by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 190,443 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,801,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Workday by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 466,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,100,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Workday by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 222,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,546,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Workday by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 951,716 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,272,000 after buying an additional 51,341 shares during the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Workday from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $185.00 target price on Workday and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Workday to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Workday from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 7,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total value of $937,397.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP James P. Shaughnessy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $1,556,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,058 shares of company stock valued at $107,146,753 over the last three months. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $166.95 on Wednesday. Workday Inc has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $172.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of -131.46 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $743.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.38 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Workday Inc will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

