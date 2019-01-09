Man Group plc Trims Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (IVZ)

Man Group plc lessened its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 85.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 121,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 729,858 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 19.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,693,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $450,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250,743 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 12.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,308,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 10.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,058,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,343 shares in the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 18.9% in the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 8,758,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $200,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 5.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,630,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,958,000 after purchasing an additional 234,971 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $29.00 target price on Invesco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Invesco from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Invesco from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.73.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.53. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $38.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $966.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.49 million. Invesco had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 21.66%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

