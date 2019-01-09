Marlin Business Services (MRLN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Marlin Business Services Corp is a nationwide provider of equipment leasing solutions primarily to small businesses. Marlin finances over 60 categories of commercial equipment, including copiers, telephone systems, computers and certain commercial and industrial equipment. “

MRLN has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Marlin Business Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 7th.

Shares of MRLN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.12. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,440. The firm has a market cap of $308.77 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.00. Marlin Business Services has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $23.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 28.62% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Marlin Business Services will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 645,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,607,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services by 5.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Marlin Business Services by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 153,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Marlin Business Services by 13.8% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 25,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marlin Business Services by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 281,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares in the last quarter. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides equipment financing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. It finances approximately 100 categories of equipment, including commercial and industrial, restaurant, auto, medical, VOIP, and printing equipment, as well as computer software, copiers, cash registers, dental implant systems, and other commercial equipment.

