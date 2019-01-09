Mastercard Inc (MA) Position Boosted by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 9.5% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $13,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Fort L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 434.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 2,475 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $196.37 per share, with a total value of $486,015.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $681,011.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,715,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mastercard from $238.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Loop Capital set a $232.00 price objective on Mastercard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.20.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.68. The stock had a trading volume of 204,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,622,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $195.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.80 and a fifty-two week high of $225.35.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.58% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 21.83%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Mastercard Inc (MA) Position Boosted by Spence Asset Management” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/mastercard-inc-ma-position-boosted-by-spence-asset-management.html.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.