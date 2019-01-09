Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Bought by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,625,702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,702 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.8% of USS Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $306,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 22,435 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,360 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Loop Capital set a $232.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.20.

In related news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $196.37 per share, for a total transaction of $486,015.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,011.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,183 shares in the company, valued at $7,715,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $195.68. 204,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,622,442. The company has a market capitalization of $195.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $156.80 and a 52 week high of $225.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 114.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Mastercard Inc (MA) Shares Bought by USS Investment Management Ltd” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/mastercard-inc-ma-shares-bought-by-uss-investment-management-ltd.html.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.