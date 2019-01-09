Matthew Derella Sells 5,944 Shares of Twitter Inc (TWTR) Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) VP Matthew Derella sold 5,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $176,120.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matthew Derella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twitter alerts:

On Tuesday, November 6th, Matthew Derella sold 15,098 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $518,465.32.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $47.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $758.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.57 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 36.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Pivotal Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 12th. upgraded Twitter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Twitter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,255,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,999,474,000 after buying an additional 1,830,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Twitter by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 70,255,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,999,474,000 after buying an additional 1,830,649 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Twitter by 18.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,400,990 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $296,012,000 after buying an additional 1,616,515 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Twitter by 42.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,289,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $449,336,000 after buying an additional 3,084,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Twitter by 42.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,011,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $171,083,000 after buying an additional 1,804,706 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Matthew Derella Sells 5,944 Shares of Twitter Inc (TWTR) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/matthew-derella-sells-5944-shares-of-twitter-inc-twtr-stock.html.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Recommended Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.