Matthew Derella Sells 5,944 Shares of Twitter Inc (TWTR) Stock

Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) VP Matthew Derella sold 5,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $176,120.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Matthew Derella also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 6th, Matthew Derella sold 15,098 shares of Twitter stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total value of $518,465.32.
Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $22.04 and a twelve month high of $47.79.
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $758.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.57 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 36.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on TWTR shares. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Pivotal Research upgraded Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, October 12th. upgraded Twitter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Twitter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.16.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Twitter by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,255,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,999,474,000 after buying an additional 1,830,649 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Twitter by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 70,255,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,999,474,000 after buying an additional 1,830,649 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Twitter by 18.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,400,990 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $296,012,000 after buying an additional 1,616,515 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Twitter by 42.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,289,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $449,336,000 after buying an additional 3,084,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Twitter by 42.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,011,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $171,083,000 after buying an additional 1,804,706 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Twitter
Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.
