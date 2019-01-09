MAV Beauty Brands (MAV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.29

MAV Beauty Brands Inc (TSE:MAV)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$9.29 and last traded at C$9.29, with a volume of 8250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.65.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of MAV Beauty Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of MAV Beauty Brands in a report on Monday, October 8th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.94.

MAV Beauty Brands (TSE:MAV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.17). The business had revenue of C$37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.98 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MAV Beauty Brands Inc will post 0.600000049740937 EPS for the current year.

MAV Beauty Brands Company Profile (TSE:MAV)

MAV Beauty Brands Inc operates as a personal care company. The company offers hair care, body care, and beauty products, such as shampoos, conditioners, hair styling products, treatments, body wash products, and body and hand lotions under the Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, and Cake Beauty brand names.

