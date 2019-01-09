Mayan Energy (MYN) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Mayan Energy Ltd (LON:MYN) shares were down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Approximately 270,995 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,330,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.16 ($0.00).

About Mayan Energy (LON:MYN)

Mayan Energy Limited engages in the development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons and related activities in the United States. The company holds interests in Forest Hills project situated in Wood County, Texas; Stockdale oil fields located in Wilson County, Texas; Zink Ranch and Mathis leases situated in Osage County, Oklahoma; and Shoats Creek field located in Louisiana.

