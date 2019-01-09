McKesson Co. (MCK) Receives $136.99 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.99.

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday. ValuEngine cut shares of McKesson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $155.00 price objective on shares of McKesson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of McKesson from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 506.8% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in McKesson by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in McKesson by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 38,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 20,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in McKesson by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 597,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,682,000 after buying an additional 22,140 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $117.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. McKesson has a twelve month low of $106.11 and a twelve month high of $178.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $53.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.56 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 26.55%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

