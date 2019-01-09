MEG Energy (MEGEF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Macquarie cut MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut MEG Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $3.38 and a 1-year high of $9.10.

About MEG Energy

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta, as well as primarily engages in a steam-assisted gravity drainage oil sands development at its Christina Lake project.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.