Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) Position Boosted by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,289 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 345.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,692,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,781 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,454,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,680,000 after acquiring an additional 382,384 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 144.4% in the third quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,903,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 25.7% in the third quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 613,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,760,000 after acquiring an additional 125,484 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Mercadolibre in the second quarter valued at about $32,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

MELI opened at $328.49 on Wednesday. Mercadolibre Inc has a twelve month low of $257.52 and a twelve month high of $417.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.84, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.07.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $355.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $395.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $420.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.18.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

