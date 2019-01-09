Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MBWM. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.50 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.66% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $34.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Lonna Wiersma sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $31,370.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,745,000 after buying an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 4,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 30,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 196,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

