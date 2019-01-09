Meredith (MDP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith (NYSE:MDP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Meredith’s strategic initiatives in digital space, brand licensing activities, solid portfolio of television stations and a robust earnings surprise history bodes well. Although Meredith declined in the past six months, it outpaced the industry. Also, the company posted solid third quarter fiscal 2019 results backed by robust demand for political advertising in Local Media Group and controlled expenses in National Media Group. Moreover, the company acquired Time Inc. and now expects to generate cost synergies of $400-$500 million annually in the first two years of the combined firm’s operations. In keeping with its strategy to focus on core operations, Meredith is offloading non-core brands. These seem inevitable due to increasing online readership, which has made the print-advertising model increasingly redundant. Also, high interest expense remains a concern and may dent the company’s bottom line.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MDP. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Meredith in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Meredith from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meredith from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Meredith in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meredith from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Meredith currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:MDP traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, hitting $55.15. 5,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,883. Meredith has a 1-year low of $47.30 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $756.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.33 million. Meredith had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Meredith will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Meredith’s payout ratio is 85.83%.

In other Meredith news, insider John S. Zieser sold 6,011 shares of Meredith stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total value of $351,162.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick B. Henry sold 1,057 shares of Meredith stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $60,724.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,610 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,858 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Meredith by 5.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,547,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,912,000 after buying an additional 292,655 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,642,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,957,000 after purchasing an additional 55,167 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,642,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,957,000 after purchasing an additional 55,167 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 16.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,253,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,021,000 after purchasing an additional 323,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Meredith by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,039,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,134,000 after purchasing an additional 27,255 shares in the last quarter.

Meredith

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

