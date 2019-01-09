Meritor Inc (MTOR) Receives $24.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a research note on Sunday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meritor from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 price target on shares of Meritor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Meritor in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

In other Meritor news, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 242,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $3,894,693.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy J. Heffron sold 30,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $483,391.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 333,133 shares of company stock valued at $5,355,182 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Meritor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritor by 559.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Meritor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTOR opened at $17.56 on Friday. Meritor has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Meritor had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 92.31%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Meritor will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Trailer; and Aftermarket & Industrial.

