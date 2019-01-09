Meritor (MTOR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) in a report published on Sunday. The brokerage currently has a $19.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $37.00 price target on Meritor and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a research note on Sunday, November 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Meritor in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Meritor has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Get Meritor alerts:

MTOR opened at $17.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Meritor has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $29.54.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Meritor had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 2.80%. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Meritor will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meritor news, VP Paul Bialy sold 2,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $43,313.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Craig sold 242,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $3,894,693.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 333,133 shares of company stock worth $5,355,182. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTOR. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Meritor in the 3rd quarter worth $10,325,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Meritor by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,291,463 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,363,000 after purchasing an additional 495,454 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritor by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 521,268 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 334,730 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Meritor by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,386,000 after buying an additional 334,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Meritor by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 589,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,414,000 after buying an additional 271,915 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck & Trailer; and Aftermarket & Industrial.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.