MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Buys 25,280 Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 55.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $168,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $199,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPPI shares. BidaskClub upgraded Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

In related news, Director Anthony E. Maida III sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $91,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,998.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock valued at $258,608. 9.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.56. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.73 million. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 91.56%. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

