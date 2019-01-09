MetLife Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.16 Million Position in Progress Software Corp (PRGS)

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,893 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,864 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Progress Software worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,335,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,569,000 after acquiring an additional 187,513 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 79.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 129,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 57,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progress Software by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,318,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.76. Progress Software Corp has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $53.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Progress Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progress Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation provides software solutions for various industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: OpenEdge; Data Connectivity and Integration; and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; DataRPM, which provides maintenance solutions for industrial IoT; and Kinvey that offers cloud backend as a service technology.

