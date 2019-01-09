Metro (MRU) PT Raised to C$53.00

Metro (TSE:MRU) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

MRU has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Metro from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Metro from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metro presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.00.

Shares of Metro stock traded down C$0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$46.96. The company had a trading volume of 141,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,879. Metro has a twelve month low of C$38.32 and a twelve month high of C$48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.63. The company had revenue of C$3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Metro will post 3.16999996240837 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Martin Allaire sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$45.33, for a total transaction of C$310,057.20.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer and distributor in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets, discount and drug stores, and food stores that provide grocery products, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, prepared meals, fruits and vegetables, meats, and frozen foods.

