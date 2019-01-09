Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,058 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 122,479 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $8,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $1,136,492,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,530,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,290,438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,269,445 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $140,277,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2,576.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,475,026 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $66,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,500,254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $429,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,408 shares in the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 46.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Nomura reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Micron Technology to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Micron Technology to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.52.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/09/micron-technology-inc-mu-shares-sold-by-gulf-international-bank-uk-ltd.html.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.