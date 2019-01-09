Micron Technology (MU) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/9/2019 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/8/2019 – Micron Technology had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They wrote, “We maintain our Samsung’s lower preliminary outlook for 4Q18. Samsung cited excess inventory at its hyperscaler customers and weaker-than-expected demand in smartphones. Samsung also reiterated a similar view of Micron’s that it expects a 2H19 rebound driven by new CPU architectures and launches of new smartphones. Our view is that visibility into the 2H19 remains limited, and based on our industry conversations, excess inventory at hypersacalers will persist for at least another 3-6 months. Moreover, the slowing Chinese economy (exemplified by Apple’s massive miss) makes us cautious on overall demand conditions in the first half. While Micron is trading at historical low P/B and P/E multiples, we could see further downside to the shares if demand conditions worsen.””

1/7/2019 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/31/2018 – Micron Technology was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/27/2018 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

12/25/2018 – Micron Technology had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2018 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Macquarie.

12/19/2018 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $59.00.

12/19/2018 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $61.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2018 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $46.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2018 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $63.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

12/19/2018 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies to $36.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/19/2018 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $7.64.

12/19/2018 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Micron reported mixed Q1 results, wherein earnings exceeded expectations but revenues missed the same. We note that although solid growth in mobile, automotive and industrial market drove revenues for the company, CPU shortages and inventory adjustments with several key customers in the cloud, graphics and enterprise market remained overhangs. Given the weaker demand environment, Micron issued a soft guidance for fiscal second quarter, which makes us apprehensive about its near term performance. However, management anticipates demand to improve in the second half of 2019. The company believes that growing demand for new camera and digital features and the increasing application of artificial intelligence will drive DRAM and NAND content in mobile devices. Moreover, Micron’s focus on improvement in cost structure and increasing the mix of high-value solutions in its portfolio is likely to be a key growth driver.”

12/19/2018 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/19/2018 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $33.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/19/2018 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $50.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2018 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $60.00 to $48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2018 – Micron Technology had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $62.00.

12/17/2018 – Micron Technology was given a new $55.00 price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/13/2018 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Micron's top line is being negatively impacted by the falling demand for semiconductor chips. The U.S.-China trade war is keeping the company under pressure, as most of the demand for its products came from China. Moreover, CPU shortages in the client compute market and inventory adjustments with some customers are near-term headwinds. The persistent decline in DRAM and NAND pricing due to oversupply and weaker-than-expected growth in end-market demand does not bode well. The company recently mentioned that it expects revenues in Q1 to be near the lower end of the prior outlook as market demand softened through the quarter. Shares have underperformed the S&P 500 index in the year-to-date period. However, we are positive about the company’s strategy of enhancing its capabilities through acquisitions, which are likely to boost its top line in the long run.”

12/11/2018 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $45.00.

12/10/2018 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $73.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2018 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Micron's top line is being negatively impacted by the falling demand for semiconductor chips. The U.S.-China trade war is keeping the company under pressure, as most of the demand for its products came from China. Moreover, expected decline in contract pricing for NAND does not bode well for Micron. Additionally, CPU shortages in the client compute market and inventory adjustments with some customers are near-term headwinds. Increasing competition in the industry also remains a concern for the company. Shares have underperformed the S&P 500 index in the year-to-date period. However, we are positive about the company’s strategy of enhancing its capabilities through acquisitions, which are likely to boost its top line in the long run. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

12/7/2018 – Micron Technology had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $85.00.

12/1/2018 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/29/2018 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $50.00 to $40.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/29/2018 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/28/2018 – Micron Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Micron is benefiting from strong demand for data centers and cloud computing which is leading to growth in sales of DRAM and NAND solutions. Mobile, automotive, industrial, IoT also represent significant growth opportunity for the company. We remain positive about the company’s strategy of enhancing its capabilities through acquisitions, which are likely to boost its top line in the long run. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, the U.S.-China trade war is keeping the company under pressure. Moreover, expected decline in contract pricing for NAND does not bode well for Micron. Besides, CPU shortages in the client compute market and inventory adjustments with some customers are near-term headwinds. Shares have underperformed the S&P 500 index in the year-to-date period.”

11/27/2018 – Micron Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $52.00 to $41.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Micron's top line is being negatively impacted by the falling demand for semiconductor chips. The U.S.-China trade war is keeping the company under pressure, as most of the demand for its products came from China. Moreover, expected decline in contract pricing for NAND does not bode well for Micron. Moreover, CPU shortages in the client compute market and inventory adjustments with some customers are near-term headwinds. Increasing competition in the industry also remains a concern for the company. Shares have underperformed the S&P 500 index in the year-to-date period. However, we are positive about the company’s strategy of enhancing its capabilities through acquisitions, which are likely to boost its top line in the long run. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q1 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

11/20/2018 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

11/20/2018 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/12/2018 – Micron Technology was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

NASDAQ MU opened at $33.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.69.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 46.82% and a return on equity of 48.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Cognios Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 20.2% in the second quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 22,853 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 53.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,397 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 24,408 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 20.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 27,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 492,813 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,843,000 after buying an additional 19,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

