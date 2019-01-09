MicroStrategy (MSTR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $147.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.10% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MicroStrategy Incorporated, a leading worldwide provider of business intelligence software, today announced that GT Nexus has selected MicroStrategy to power the customer-facing analytics and reporting capabilities on its Global Logistics portal. The GT Nexus portal is an on demand technology platform that is used by importers, exporters, transportation carriers, suppliers, banks, and other partners to manage goods that are moving around the world. The GT Nexus system captures and stores hard-to-get data associated with global supply chains, and then fuels a range of Web applications that can be used by constituents to lower supply chain costs and improve control. MicroStrategy will help GT Nexus to deliver a wide range of analytics and reporting capabilities to its customers, which include Home Depot, Kmart, Xerox, Weyerhaeuser, and American Eagle Outfitters. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. ValuEngine cut MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $132.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 0.56. MicroStrategy has a 1 year low of $115.50 and a 1 year high of $151.23.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $122.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.61 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 5.51% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. Equities research analysts predict that MicroStrategy will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $192,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Analytics platform that delivers reports and dashboards, and enables users to conduct ad hoc analysis and share insights through mobile devices or the Web; MicroStrategy Server, which provides analytical processing and job management for various reporting, analysis, and monitoring applications; MicroStrategy Web, a primary reporting interface for analysts that offers interactive reporting, dashboarding, and analysis through a Web browser; and MicroStrategy Desktop, an on-premise and single-user tool for easy-to-use self-service visual data discovery.

