Minoan Group (MIN) Trading Down 10.4%

Minoan Group plc (LON:MIN) shares traded down 10.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.47 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.47 ($0.03). 692,075 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 357,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.75 ($0.04).

Minoan Group Company Profile (LON:MIN)

Minoan Group Plc is a holding and management company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the design, creation, development and management of hotels and resorts, and in the operation of independent travel businesses, through which it acts as agent in providing a range of services, including transportation, hotel and other accommodation and leisure services.

