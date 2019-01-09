Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on MRTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.89.

MRTX stock opened at $50.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.49. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $65.35.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,431,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,443,000 after acquiring an additional 26,316 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 120,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,667,000 after buying an additional 86,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,431,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,443,000 after buying an additional 26,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 39,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 4,547 shares during the period.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops targeted therapeutics to address the genetic, epigenetic, and immunological promoters of cancer. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, an oral spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of solid tumor; and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC) patients with CBL, chromosome 4q12, and RET genetic alterations, as well as mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC.

