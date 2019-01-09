Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) Position Raised by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $103,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $118,000. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

