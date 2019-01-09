Model N (MODN) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC started coverage on Model N in a report on Friday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Model N in a report on Friday, October 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Model N from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC cut Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Model N presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $13.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.49 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 54.52% and a negative net margin of 18.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Model N during the 2nd quarter worth $361,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,854 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of Model N by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 7,996 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

